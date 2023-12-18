Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (15-11) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSN

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Heat beat the Bulls 118-116. With 28 points, Butler was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 2 2 0 0 Kevin Love 22 7 1 1 0 6 Jaime Jaquez 18 5 4 2 0 1

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Butler's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

Jaime Jaquez posts 13.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.8 points, 4.0 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 43.9% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.7 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kevin Love's numbers for the season are 9.6 points, 6.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 19 4.4 4.5 0.6 0.1 0.2 Caleb Martin 17 6.4 3.2 0.5 0.4 1.7 Jaime Jaquez 17.1 3.5 3.6 0.8 0.2 1.1 Kevin Love 11.5 7.3 3.1 0.7 0.2 2.3 Kyle Lowry 11.6 3.7 3.9 1 0.5 2.2

