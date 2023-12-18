Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat meet at Kaseya Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Butler is averaging 21.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 more than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 22.3 points Bam Adebayo has scored per game this season is 3.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average of 9.9 is 1.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Towns has recorded 22.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

