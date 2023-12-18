How to Watch the Heat vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) face the Miami Heat (15-11) on December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Timberwolves.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43.4%).
- Miami has put together a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Heat put up 7.2 more points per game (113.0) than the Timberwolves give up (105.8).
- Miami has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 116.8 points per game at home, 7.1 more than on the road (109.7). Defensively they allow 117.4 per game, 10.0 more than away (107.4).
- At home Miami is giving up 117.4 points per game, 10.0 more than it is on the road (107.4).
- The Heat average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (26.0).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Lowry
|Out
|Soreness
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
