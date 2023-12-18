The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) face the Miami Heat (15-11) on December 18, 2023.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

Miami has put together a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Heat put up 7.2 more points per game (113.0) than the Timberwolves give up (105.8).

Miami has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 116.8 points per game at home, 7.1 more than on the road (109.7). Defensively they allow 117.4 per game, 10.0 more than away (107.4).

The Heat average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (26.0).

Heat Injuries