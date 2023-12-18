Heat vs. Timberwolves December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (11-9). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games
- December 16 at home vs the Bulls
- December 8 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 13 at home vs the Hornets
- December 14 at home vs the Bulls
- December 11 at the Hornets
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor.
- Jimmy Butler posts 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaime Jaquez posts 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this year.
- Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.
- Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Timberwolves
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|112.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.9
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|37.0%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.