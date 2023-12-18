The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (11-9). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Jimmy Butler posts 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez posts 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this year.

Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.

Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Heat Timberwolves 113.1 Points Avg. 112.8 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 105.9 47.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.6% Three Point % 37.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.