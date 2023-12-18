The Florida International Panthers (6-4) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats average just 4.2 more points per game (68.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (63.8).

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Texas State is 6-0.

Florida International's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.

The 71.3 points per game the Panthers average are 16.2 more points than the Bobcats give up (55.1).

When Florida International scores more than 55.1 points, it is 5-3.

Texas State has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Panthers shoot 40.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

The Bobcats shoot 41.0% from the field, 2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Maria Torres: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

