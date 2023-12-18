Florida International vs. Texas State December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (5-4) will face the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Florida International vs. Texas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas State Players to Watch
- Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Prenger: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trice: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Torres: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.