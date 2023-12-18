The UCF Knights (8-0) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 61.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 54.4 the Knights give up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

UCF's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 61.9 points.

The 70.5 points per game the Knights score are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (60.7).

UCF is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Florida Atlantic has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

This year the Knights are shooting 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls give up.

The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights allow.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG% Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52) Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

