Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Duval County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William M Raines High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Coast Christian High School at Old Plank Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
