Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Adebayo totaled seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 142-132 win against the Pacers.

With prop bets in place for Adebayo, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 22.3 22.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.9 10.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 36.1 37 PR -- 32.2 33.1



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Adebayo has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 11.4% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 15th in possessions per game with 99.4.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the league, giving up 105.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves concede 41.6 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the league, conceding 24.3 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 33 19 3 2 0 0 0

