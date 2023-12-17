The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trey Palmer hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has posted 244 yards on 28 receptions with two TDs, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0 Week 12 @Colts 5 4 17 0 Week 13 Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 1 5 0

