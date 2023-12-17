Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the SWAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Southern
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 105-81 vs Tulane
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wiley
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
2. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: L 74-55 vs Northern Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: North American
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: StretchLive
3. Jackson State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: W 68-60 vs N.C. A&T
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gonzaga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
4. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 79-78 vs Howard
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
5. Alabama State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: L 74-56 vs LSU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 96-58 vs Iowa State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Grambling
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 330th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: L 68-56 vs Drake
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: L 86-63 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chicago State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 100-82 vs Northern Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. UAPB
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: L 104-86 vs South Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Ecclesia
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 78-40 vs Gonzaga
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: L 88-72 vs Chattanooga
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Alabama
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.