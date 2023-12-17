The Morgan State Bears (4-6) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Stetson Hatters (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Stetson vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 56.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hatters give up to opponents.

Morgan State is 2-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Stetson's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.7 points.

The Hatters score 6.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Bears give up (62.0).

Stetson has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.

When Morgan State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 3-0.

The Hatters are making 34.5% of their shots from the field, 7.8% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (42.3%).

The Bears shoot 35.0% from the field, just 6.1 lower than the Hatters concede.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Jaelyn Talley: 6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%

6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

Stetson Schedule