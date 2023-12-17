The Morgan State Bears (4-6) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Stetson Hatters (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 56.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hatters give up to opponents.
  • Morgan State is 2-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
  • Stetson's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.7 points.
  • The Hatters score 6.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Bears give up (62.0).
  • Stetson has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.
  • When Morgan State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Hatters are making 34.5% of their shots from the field, 7.8% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (42.3%).
  • The Bears shoot 35.0% from the field, just 6.1 lower than the Hatters concede.

Stetson Leaders

  • Jamiya Turner: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%
  • Jordan Peete: 9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
  • Jaelyn Talley: 6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%
  • Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Webber International W 83-37 Edmunds Center
12/3/2023 @ Indiana L 72-34 Assembly Hall
12/9/2023 @ Denver L 74-52 Magness Arena
12/17/2023 Morgan State - Edmunds Center
12/19/2023 N.C. A&T - Edmunds Center
12/20/2023 Valparaiso - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.