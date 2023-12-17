Sunday's contest that pits the Stetson Hatters (2-8) versus the Morgan State Bears (4-6) at Edmunds Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Stetson. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Hatters head into this contest following a 74-52 loss to Denver on Saturday.

Stetson vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Stetson vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 60, Morgan State 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters' signature victory this season came against the Iona Gaels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 207) in our computer rankings. The Hatters brought home the 71-62 win at home on November 18.

Stetson has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (five).

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Jaelyn Talley: 6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%

6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (scoring 55.8 points per game to rank 316th in college basketball while allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 158th in college basketball) and have a -71 scoring differential overall.

