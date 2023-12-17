When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Sean Tucker get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tucker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has racked up 15 carries for 23 yards (7.7 per game).

Tucker also has 9 receiving yards (3 per game) on two catches.

Tucker has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Sean Tucker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.