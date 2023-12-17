The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Rutgers Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 81 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.3 the Scarlet Knights give up.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Virginia Tech is 6-2.

Rutgers is 6-6 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are 10.6 more points than the Hokies give up (58).

Rutgers has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 58 points.

Virginia Tech is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (35.1%).

The Hokies make 48.6% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Scarlet Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rutgers Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)

16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69) Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69) Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

Virginia Tech Leaders

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 La Salle W 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/9/2023 Indiana L 66-56 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/13/2023 @ Princeton L 66-55 Jadwin Gymnasium 12/17/2023 Virginia Tech - Jersey Mike's Arena 12/30/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena 1/2/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Virginia Tech Schedule