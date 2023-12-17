When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Rachaad White get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

White has rushed for a team-leading 745 yards on 201 attempts (57.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

White has also caught 48 passes for 419 yards (32.2 per game) and two touchdowns this season.

White has rushed for a touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

In two of 13 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0 Week 12 @Colts 15 100 0 2 10 0 Week 13 Panthers 20 84 1 3 22 0 Week 14 @Falcons 25 102 0 2 33 1

