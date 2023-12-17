Rachaad White has a favorable matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers allow 141.8 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

White has accumulated a team-best 201 carries for a team-best 745 yards (57.3 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. Through the passing game, White has tacked on 48 receptions for 419 yards (32.2 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

White vs. the Packers

White vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Four opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Packers have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

White will square off against the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense this week. The Packers allow 141.8 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Packers have put up 13 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Packers' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 75.5 (-118)

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the rushing yards over in six of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Buccaneers, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.0% of the time while running 43.0%.

His team has attempted 332 rushes this season. He's taken 201 of those carries (60.5%).

White has a rushing touchdown in four of 13 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25.9% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has 29 red zone carries for 69.0% of the team share (his team runs on 44.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

White Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, White has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 76.9% of his games (10 of 13).

White has been targeted on 53 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (12.0% target share).

He has 419 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank 50th in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

White has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

White has been targeted seven times in the red zone (13.2% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts).

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 84 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD

