Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 at Lambeau Field, where they'll face Rudy Ford and the Green Bay Packers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers pass catchers' matchup versus the Packers' pass defense, check out this article.

Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 162 12.5 5 28 10.10

Mike Evans vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans has hauled in 1,020 receiving yards on 62 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Tampa Bay is 20th in the NFL with 2,787 passing yards (214.4 per game) and 21st in passing yards per attempt (6.3).

In terms of total offense, the Buccaneers are 22nd in the NFL in points scored (20.2 per game) and 23rd in total yards (304.4 per game).

Tampa Bay ranks 19th in the league in pass rate, airing it out 33.8 times per game.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have made 53 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the NFL. They throw the ball 55.8% of the time in the red zone.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 60 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Green Bay has given up the eighth-fewest in the NFL, 2,603 (200.2 per game).

The Packers average 20.5 points allowed per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Green Bay has allowed over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

Mike Evans vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 109 23 Def. Targets Receptions 62 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.5 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1020 60 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78.5 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 263 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 2 Interceptions

