Will Mike Evans pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Evans has 62 catches (109 targets) and paces the Buccaneers with 1,020 yards receiving (78.5 per game) plus 10 TDs.

In nine of 13 games this year, Evans has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1 Week 11 @49ers 12 5 43 1 Week 12 @Colts 9 6 70 2 Week 13 Panthers 12 7 162 1 Week 14 @Falcons 6 1 8 0

