Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.2 per game.

Evans has accumulated 62 catches for a team-high 1,020 yards and 10 TDs this year this season. He has been targeted on 109 occasions, and averages 78.5 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Evans and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evans vs. the Packers

Evans vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 200.2 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Packers' defense ranks second in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Buccaneers vs Packers on Fubo!

Buccaneers Player Previews

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Evans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evans Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this year, Evans has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has been targeted on 109 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (24.8% target share).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (18th in NFL play), averaging 1,020 yards on 109 passes thrown his way.

Evans has had a touchdown catch in nine of 13 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored 10 of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (37.0%).

Evans has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 7 REC / 162 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 143 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.