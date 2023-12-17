The Boston Celtics host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Sunday (tip at 3:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others in this outing.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Banchero's 20.4 points per game are 2.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is equal to Sunday's over/under.

Banchero, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Sunday's points prop bet for Franz Wagner is 21.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 20.5.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Wagner's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Tatum's 27.5 points per game average is equal to Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 20.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Sunday is 1.4 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

Brown has picked up 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

