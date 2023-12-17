The Boston Celtics (19-5) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-8) on December 17, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Orlando is 14-5 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.

The Magic score just 4.9 more points per game (113.9) than the Celtics allow (109.0).

When it scores more than 109.0 points, Orlando is 12-3.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, putting up 119.8 points per game, compared to 106.9 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 106.9 points per game at home, and 113.0 away.

At home Orlando is conceding 106.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than it is on the road (113.0).

This season the Magic are collecting more assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (23.5).

Magic Injuries