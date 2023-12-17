The Boston Celtics (19-5) are favored (-8.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 227.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 12 of 24 games this season.

Orlando's games this season have had an average of 223.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Orlando has a 17-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have won in seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 12 50% 117.8 231.7 109 218.7 226.5 Magic 12 50% 113.9 231.7 109.7 218.7 224.6

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Magic have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (11-2-0) than away (6-5-0) this year.

The Magic put up only 4.9 more points per game (113.9) than the Celtics give up (109).

Orlando has put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record in games it scores more than 109 points.

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Magic and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 17-7 0-0 12-12 Celtics 12-12 7-7 12-12

Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights

Magic Celtics 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.8 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 12-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 12-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-2 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 109 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 14-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 13-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-2

