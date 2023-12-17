On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (15-4) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Orlando Magic (14-6), at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Magic vs. Celtics Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero delivers 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Magic.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Brown posts 21.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Derrick White posts 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Al Horford posts 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Magic 116.7 Points Avg. 114.3 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.0 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.