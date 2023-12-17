The Boston Celtics (19-5) will host the Orlando Magic (16-8) after victories in 13 straight home games. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Celtics matchup.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +211 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 117.8 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 109 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Magic have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 113.9 points per game, 18th in the league, and are allowing 109.7 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

These teams score 231.7 points per game combined, 4.2 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 218.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Orlando is 17-7-0 ATS this season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 22.5 -115 20.4 Franz Wagner 21.5 -128 20.5 Goga Bitadze 10.5 +100 7.7

Magic and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Celtics +375 +150 -

