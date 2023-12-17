The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) will visit the Mercer Bears (4-8) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins score an average of 68.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Jacksonville is 2-3.

Mercer is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.

The Bears record 60.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 74 the Dolphins give up.

Jacksonville is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.

The Bears shoot 35.9% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Dolphins concede defensively.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

8.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Sana'a Garrett: 5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.4 FG%

5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.4 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Jacksonville Schedule