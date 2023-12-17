The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) play the Florida Gators (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Florida Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauren Bailey: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

