The Drexel Dragons (4-3) play the Florida State Seminoles (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on FloHoops.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up 34.6 more points per game (83.9) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (49.3).

Florida State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 49.3 points.

Drexel has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.9 points.

The 58.7 points per game the Dragons score are 12.7 fewer points than the Seminoles give up (71.4).

Florida State has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 58.7 points.

The Dragons are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (37.2%).

The Seminoles shoot 41.6% from the field, just 3.4% higher than the Dragons allow.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Florida State Schedule