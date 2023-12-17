The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

Florida A&M is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 60th.

The Rattlers put up an average of 67.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 59.2 the Cyclones give up to opponents.

Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 59.2 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida A&M scored more points at home (60.1 per game) than on the road (57.7) last season.

The Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

At home, Florida A&M knocked down 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule