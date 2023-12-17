The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
  • Florida A&M is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 60th.
  • The Rattlers put up an average of 67.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 59.2 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
  • Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 59.2 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida A&M scored more points at home (60.1 per game) than on the road (57.7) last season.
  • The Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.
  • At home, Florida A&M knocked down 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Presbyterian W 65-60 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/9/2023 LeMoyne-Owen W 108-78 Al Lawson Center
12/16/2023 Iowa L 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

