How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alcorn State vs Northern Iowa (2:00 PM ET | December 17)
- Texas Southern vs Howard (6:00 PM ET | December 17)
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
- Florida A&M is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 60th.
- The Rattlers put up an average of 67.5 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 59.2 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
- Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 59.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida A&M scored more points at home (60.1 per game) than on the road (57.7) last season.
- The Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.
- At home, Florida A&M knocked down 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 65-60
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/9/2023
|LeMoyne-Owen
|W 108-78
|Al Lawson Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|L 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.