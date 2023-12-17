Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly Women's CUSA Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of CUSA? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
CUSA Power Rankings
1. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: W 72-47 vs SFA
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 67-59 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
3. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: W 70-39 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Austin Peay
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Liberty
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 99-73 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. UTEP
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: L 68-63 vs Portland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UIC
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Florida International
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: W 65-62 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 49-47 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
8. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-19
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: L 76-65 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
9. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-19
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: W 84-72 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
