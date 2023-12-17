In the Week 15 tilt between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chris Godwin get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has posted 659 yards on 58 receptions with one TD, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

In one of 13 games this season, Godwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one rushing TD this year.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0

