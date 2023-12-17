Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.2 per game.

Godwin's 58 catches (on 96 total targets) have led to 659 yards receiving (and an average of 50.7 per game) and one score.

Godwin vs. the Packers

Godwin vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

Godwin will play against the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers allow 200.2 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Packers' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in five of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Godwin has received 21.8% of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (96 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (86th in NFL play), racking up 659 yards on 96 passes thrown his way.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 7.4% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Godwin has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (26.4% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

