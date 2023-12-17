Chris Godwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Godwin's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Godwin has been targeted 96 times and has 58 catches for 659 yards (11.4 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for 33 yards one touchdown.

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Buccaneers.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 96 58 659 259 1 11.4

Godwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0

