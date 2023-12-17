Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Godwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Godwin's stats on this page.
Rep Chris Godwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Godwin has been targeted 96 times and has 58 catches for 659 yards (11.4 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for 33 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Godwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chris Godwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Buccaneers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Parris Campbell
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Godwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|96
|58
|659
|259
|1
|11.4
Godwin Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|11
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|12
|6
|66
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|7
|5
|54
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|7
|6
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|7
|3
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|11
|5
|53
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.