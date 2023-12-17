With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cade Otton a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Otton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton's stat line shows 40 catches for 364 yards and four scores. He posts 28 yards receiving per game.

Otton has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Cade Otton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2 Week 10 Titans 3 2 10 0 Week 11 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 12 @Colts 4 4 45 0 Week 14 @Falcons 5 2 16 1

Rep Cade Otton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.