Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.2 per game.

Otton has posted a 364-yard year thus far (28.0 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, reeling in 40 throws on 55 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Otton and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Otton vs. the Packers

Otton vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 200.2 passing yards the Packers concede per contest makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this year, the Packers have conceded 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in NFL play.

Watch Buccaneers vs Packers on Fubo!

Buccaneers Player Previews

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Otton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 13 games this year.

Otton has received 12.5% of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has 364 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 99th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

Otton has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (14.8% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Otton (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 18.9% of the time in the red zone (53 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.