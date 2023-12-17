The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) visit the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Before the Packers take on the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Buccaneers vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3.5 42.5 -175 +145

Buccaneers vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 42.5 points.

Tampa Bay's contests this season have a 41.4-point average over/under, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-5-0).

The Buccaneers have been underdogs in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's games this season have had an average of 42 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Packers have gone 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).

Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 21.5 17 20.5 10 42 7 13 Buccaneers 20.2 23 20.8 12 41.4 4 13

Buccaneers vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In all of their past three games, the Buccaneers have hit the over.

The Packers have outscored their opponents by just 13 points this season (one point per game), and opponents of the Buccaneers have outscored them by just eight points (0.6 per game).

Packers

Over its past three contests, Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Green Bay's past three contests have gone over the total.

The Packers have totaled just 13 more points than their opponents this season (one per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by eight points (0.6 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 21.8 24.1 ATS Record 8-5-0 2-4-0 6-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 2-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 0-2 3-4

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 42.2 41.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.7 22.9 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 2-4-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

