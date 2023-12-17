According to oddsmakers, the Green Bay Packers (6-7) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7). The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the game.

The betting trends and insights for the Packers can be found below before they play the Buccaneers. As the Buccaneers prepare for this matchup against the Packers, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Buccaneers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3.5) 41.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-3.5) 41.5 -184 +154 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Packers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 8-5-0 this year.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

There have been five Tampa Bay games (out of 13) that went over the total this year.

So far this season, Green Bay has posted a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

Green Bay games have hit the over on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).

