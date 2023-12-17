The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Packers allow (20.5).

The Buccaneers collect 304.4 yards per game, 37.7 fewer yards than the 342.1 the Packers give up.

This season Tampa Bay runs for 51.8 fewer yards per game (90) than Green Bay allows (141.8).

The Buccaneers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 15 takeaways.

Buccaneers Away Performance

On the road, the Buccaneers put up 23.4 points per game and give up 24. That is more than they score (20.2) and give up (20.8) overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 300.6 yards per game in road games (3.8 less than their overall average), and concede 391 away from home (28.2 more than overall).

In road games, Tampa Bay accumulates 202.7 passing yards per game and concedes 298.9. That's less than it gains overall (214.4), and more than it allows (264.1).

On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 97.9 rushing yards per game and give up 92.1. That's more than they gain overall (90), and less than they allow (98.8).

The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (37.9%) and defense (37.2%) in road games are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.1% and 42%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Indianapolis L 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 Carolina W 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at Atlanta W 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Green Bay - CBS 12/24/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/31/2023 New Orleans - FOX 1/7/2024 at Carolina - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.