How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Buccaneers Insights
- The Buccaneers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Packers allow (20.5).
- The Buccaneers collect 304.4 yards per game, 37.7 fewer yards than the 342.1 the Packers give up.
- This season Tampa Bay runs for 51.8 fewer yards per game (90) than Green Bay allows (141.8).
- The Buccaneers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 15 takeaways.
Buccaneers Away Performance
- On the road, the Buccaneers put up 23.4 points per game and give up 24. That is more than they score (20.2) and give up (20.8) overall.
- The Buccaneers rack up 300.6 yards per game in road games (3.8 less than their overall average), and concede 391 away from home (28.2 more than overall).
- In road games, Tampa Bay accumulates 202.7 passing yards per game and concedes 298.9. That's less than it gains overall (214.4), and more than it allows (264.1).
- On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 97.9 rushing yards per game and give up 92.1. That's more than they gain overall (90), and less than they allow (98.8).
- The Buccaneers' third-down percentages on offense (37.9%) and defense (37.2%) in road games are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.1% and 42%, respectively.
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 27-20
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Carolina
|W 21-18
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|W 29-25
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Carolina
|-
|-
