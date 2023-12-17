Going into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (6-7), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 at Lambeau Field.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Buccaneers won 29-25 over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers enter this matchup after a 24-22 loss to the New York Giants in their last outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Questionable Ryan Neal S Back Out Zach Triner LS Elbow Questionable Devin White LB Foot Questionable Vita Vea NT Toe Questionable Carlton Davis CB Groin Out Jamel Dean CB Ankle Questionable William Gholston DL Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful Quay Walker LB Shoulder Questionable Kingsley Enagbare LB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Quad Limited Participation In Practice Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Ankle Questionable

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Packers or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers Season Insights

With 304.4 total yards per game on offense, the Buccaneers rank 23rd in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 362.8 total yards per game.

The Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL with 20.2 points per game on offense, and they rank 13th with 20.8 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buccaneers have been struggling against the pass, ranking third-worst with 264.1 passing yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 214.4 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).

Tampa Bay ranks fourth-worst in rushing yards per game (90), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th in the NFL with 98.8 rushing yards allowed per contest.

At +6, the Buccaneers sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL).

Buccaneers vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-3.5)

Packers (-3.5) Moneyline: Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+145)

Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+145) Total: 42.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.