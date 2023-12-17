Buccaneers vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 15
Going into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (6-7), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 at Lambeau Field.
Last time out, the Buccaneers won 29-25 over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Packers enter this matchup after a 24-22 loss to the New York Giants in their last outing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Back
|Out
|Zach Triner
|LS
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|NT
|Toe
|Questionable
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|William Gholston
|DL
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Kingsley Enagbare
|LB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DL
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buccaneers Season Insights
- With 304.4 total yards per game on offense, the Buccaneers rank 23rd in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 362.8 total yards per game.
- The Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL with 20.2 points per game on offense, and they rank 13th with 20.8 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Buccaneers have been struggling against the pass, ranking third-worst with 264.1 passing yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 214.4 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth-worst in rushing yards per game (90), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th in the NFL with 98.8 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- At +6, the Buccaneers sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL).
Buccaneers vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+145)
- Total: 42.5 points
