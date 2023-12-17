Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Lambeau Field.

Check out the best contributors in this contest between the Packers and the Buccaneers, and what player prop bets to ponder.

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +550

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Patrick Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +600

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 70.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 212.5 (-113) - - Rachaad White - 69.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 24.5 (-113)

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Romeo Doubs - - 46.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 33.5 (-113) Jordan Love 248.5 (-113) - - Jayden Reed - 16.5 (-114) 51.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.