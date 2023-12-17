Our computer model projects a victory for the Green Bay Packers when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Packers rank 17th in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this year. With 20.2 points per game on offense, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 13th, surrendering 20.8 points per game.

Buccaneers vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Packers by 3.5) Toss Up (41.5) Packers 23, Buccaneers 19

Buccaneers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 13 times this year.

Games involving the Buccaneers this year have averaged 41.4 points per game, a 0.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Packers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Packers a 63.6% chance to win.

Green Bay is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Packers have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Green Bay games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Packers games this season has been 42, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Buccaneers vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.5 20.5 19.7 19.5 23.1 21.4 Tampa Bay 20.2 20.8 16.3 17 23.4 24

