The Green Bay Packers (6-7) will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 41.5 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Packers go up against the Buccaneers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Buccaneers vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Buccaneers have led three times, have been losing eight times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Packers have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Packers have won the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Packers have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging 7.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In 13 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

Buccaneers vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Buccaneers have been leading five times (4-1 in those games), have been losing six times (1-5), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

At the end of the first half, the Packers have been winning six times (4-2 in those games), have been behind six times (1-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half five times, lost six times, and tied two times.

In 13 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 10.5 points on average in the second half.

