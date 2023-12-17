Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the nine Big 12 bowl season games is Georgia Tech vs. UCF -- for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.
Best Week 18 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas State -3 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.6 points
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 1.2 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 59.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 63.5 - Texas vs. Washington
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 57.5 points
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 54.5 - Cal vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Total: 60.2 points
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 18 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|12-1 (9-1 Big 12)
|36.2 / 17.5
|475.9 / 321.9
|Oklahoma State
|10-4 (7-3 Big 12)
|29.6 / 28.6
|431.7 / 441.8
|Oklahoma
|10-3 (7-2 Big 12)
|41.7 / 23.5
|507.0 / 389.6
|West Virginia
|9-4 (6-3 Big 12)
|31.5 / 26.2
|434.6 / 380.8
|Iowa State
|7-6 (6-3 Big 12)
|26.2 / 22.8
|364.9 / 363.2
|Kansas State
|9-4 (6-3 Big 12)
|37.1 / 21.0
|445.5 / 372.5
|Texas Tech
|7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
|27.4 / 26.0
|386.7 / 390.7
|Kansas
|9-4 (5-4 Big 12)
|34.8 / 26.5
|446.1 / 378.2
|UCF
|6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|31.3 / 25.8
|487.1 / 391.1
|TCU
|5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
|31.3 / 27.8
|466.3 / 408.3
|BYU
|5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.1 / 29.8
|309.8 / 417.7
|Houston
|4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.7 / 31.5
|360.2 / 423.9
|Baylor
|3-9 (2-7 Big 12)
|23.1 / 33.3
|377.8 / 421.3
|Cincinnati
|3-9 (1-8 Big 12)
|24.1 / 30.0
|426.1 / 402.8
