Which team has the advantage at the QB position when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (6-7) match up with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on December 17? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Mayfield this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baker Mayfield vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Jordan Love 13 Games Played 13 62.6% Completion % 61.5% 2,934 (225.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,084 (237.2) 20 Touchdowns 23 8 Interceptions 11 154 (11.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 233 (17.9) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Packers Defensive Stats

This year, the Packers are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (20.5 per game), ranking 11th in the NFL.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,603 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks second with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Packers' defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 141.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 26th in the NFL with 4.6 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Green Bay is 25th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40.8%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 10th at 51.1%.

Who comes out on top when the Packers and the Buccaneers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

This year, the Packers have ceded 267 points, ranking 11th in the league with 20.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 4,447 total yards allowed (342.1 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,603 (200.2 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Packers' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 1,844 rushing yards allowed (141.8 per game).

Defensively, Green Bay ranks 10th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 51.1%. It is 10th in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.