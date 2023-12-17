Baker Mayfield vs. Jordan Love in Week 15: Buccaneers vs. Packers Preview, Stats
Which team has the advantage at the QB position when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (6-7) match up with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on December 17? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.
Buccaneers vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Baker Mayfield vs. Jordan Love Matchup
|Baker Mayfield
|2023 Stats
|Jordan Love
|13
|Games Played
|13
|62.6%
|Completion %
|61.5%
|2,934 (225.7)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,084 (237.2)
|20
|Touchdowns
|23
|8
|Interceptions
|11
|154 (11.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|233 (17.9)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Baker Mayfield Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 212.5 yards
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Packers Defensive Stats
- This year, the Packers are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (20.5 per game), ranking 11th in the NFL.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,603 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks second with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Packers' defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks second-to-last in the league with 141.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 26th in the NFL with 4.6 yards allowed per run attempt.
- On defense, Green Bay is 25th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40.8%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 10th at 51.1%.
Jordan Love Game Props
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Buccaneers Defensive Stats
