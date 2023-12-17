With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Baker Mayfield a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayfield has run for 154 yards on 49 carries (11.8 ypg), with one touchdown.

Mayfield has one rushing TD in 13 games.

Baker Mayfield Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 30 265 2 0 4 4 0 Week 10 Titans 18 29 278 2 1 3 12 0 Week 11 @49ers 29 45 246 1 1 3 5 0 Week 12 @Colts 20 30 199 2 1 3 14 0 Week 13 Panthers 14 29 202 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 14 @Falcons 14 29 144 2 0 3 3 1

