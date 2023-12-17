Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 15?
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Baker Mayfield a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Mayfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has run for 154 yards on 49 carries (11.8 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Mayfield has one rushing TD in 13 games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|30
|199
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|14
|29
|202
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|14
|29
|144
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
Rep Baker Mayfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.