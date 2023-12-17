Baker Mayfield has a difficult matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers concede 200.2 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Mayfield leads Tampa Bay with 2,934 passing yards, or 225.7 per game. Mayfield has thrown for 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions this year. In the running game, Mayfield has contributed 154 rushing yards on 49 carries (and one TD), averaging 11.8 yards per game on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mayfield and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mayfield vs. the Packers

Mayfield vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 166.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 166.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Green Bay has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Packers have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

Mayfield will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers give up 200.2 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Packers have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in the NFL.

Watch Buccaneers vs Packers on Fubo!

Buccaneers Player Previews

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 218.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mayfield with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in seven of 13 opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield's 6.7 yards per attempt rank 22nd in the NFL.

Mayfield has completed at least one touchdown pass in 12 of 13 games, including multiple TDs seven times.

He has 77.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Mayfield accounts for 54.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his total 438 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has gone over his rushing yards total in 53.8% of his opportunities (seven of 13 games).

Mayfield has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 13 games played.

He has seven carries in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 42 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 14-for-29 / 144 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 14-for-29 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 20-for-30 / 199 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 29-for-45 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-29 / 278 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.