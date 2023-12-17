Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly Women's ACC Power Rankings
See how each ACC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
ACC Power Rankings
1. NC State
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 66-54 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Old Dominion
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: W 76-39 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Louisville
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: L 86-62 vs UConn
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Duke
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 82-63 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 84-59 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
6. Syracuse
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 82-62 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Florida State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: W 76-56 vs Drexel
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
8. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: L 75-57 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
9. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 64-53 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. North Carolina
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: W 96-36 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Virginia
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: L 71-70 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
12. Clemson
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 78-72 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
13. Boston College
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: W 101-37 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
14. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: L 60-44 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Opponent: Marshall
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
15. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: W 94-82 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
