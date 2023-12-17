Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win ACC: +275
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
  • Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Baylor
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win ACC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 87-83 vs Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win ACC: +450
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 79-77 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Queens
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Virginia

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win ACC: +550
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
  • Last Game: W 56-54 vs Northeastern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win ACC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
  • Last Game: W 86-50 vs South Carolina State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win ACC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: W 73-51 vs Vermont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: American
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win ACC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
  • Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Delaware State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win ACC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 83-63 vs Oregon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Niagara
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

9. NC State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win ACC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: L 79-70 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Louis
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. Boston College

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win ACC: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win ACC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
  • Last Game: W 84-77 vs La Salle

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stonehill
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win ACC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 68-57 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Florida
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Odds to Win ACC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
  • Last Game: W 82-81 vs Penn State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Louisville

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win ACC: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 169th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
  • Last Game: W 85-63 vs Pepperdine

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

15. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win ACC: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 176th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
  • Last Game: L 72-68 vs Georgetown

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Citadel
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.