Should you bet on Victor Hedman to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated two goals and nine assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 25:04 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:59 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:08 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:47 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

