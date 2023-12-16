When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will UCF be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 85

UCF's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 16, UCF took down the CSU Fullerton Titans (No. 91 in the RPI) by a score of 72-44. Darius Johnson, as the top point-getter in the victory over CSU Fullerton, dropped 25 points, while Jaylin Sellers was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

83-80 over South Dakota State (No. 121/RPI) on November 19

74-71 over Charlotte (No. 127/RPI) on November 20

72-57 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 2

94-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 220/RPI) on December 6

85-62 at home over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 6

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, UCF has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UCF gets the 202nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Knights have 21 games left this season, including five against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at UCF's upcoming schedule, it has eight games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UCF's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Maine Black Bears

UCF Knights vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: UCF Knights -14.5

UCF Knights -14.5 Total: 136.5 points

